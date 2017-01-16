wrestling / News
WWE News: New Total Divas Clip, Sami Zayn & Tyson Kidd Tweet on Blue Thunder Bomb, Dolph Ziggler is Attending Trump’s Inauguration
– Here is a preview video for this week’s Total Divas…
– Dolph Ziggler will be attending the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump…
enjoying #Outnumbered discussing those protesting #Inauguration
I'm excited to be headed to D.C.
to cover all events this week!
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) January 16, 2017
– After HC Dyer used a version of the blue thunder bomb during the WWE UK Championship Tournament, the following exchange, featuring Sami Zayn & Tyson Kidd happened on twitter…
Channeling @iLikeSamiZayn is @HCPledge with the unique version of the #BlueThunderBomb! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/Kab30gciTo
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017
Why imitate when you can create? https://t.co/xgrPP19GBC
— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 15, 2017
You created the blue thunder bomb?? Does Jun Akiyama know this?? https://t.co/7XtlVkw5HY
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 15, 2017