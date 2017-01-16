– Here is a preview video for this week’s Total Divas…

– Dolph Ziggler will be attending the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump…

enjoying #Outnumbered discussing those protesting #Inauguration

I'm excited to be headed to D.C.

to cover all events this week! — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) January 16, 2017

– After HC Dyer used a version of the blue thunder bomb during the WWE UK Championship Tournament, the following exchange, featuring Sami Zayn & Tyson Kidd happened on twitter…

Why imitate when you can create? https://t.co/xgrPP19GBC — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 15, 2017