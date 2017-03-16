wrestling / News

WWE News: New Triple H Work Out Video, Zack Ryder Unboxes Mattel’s WWE Tough Talkers

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Triple H posted the following in Twitter, showing off his latest midnight workout…

– Here is Zack Ryder, unboxing Mattel’s WWE Tough Talkers line, which features “Pro-ID Tech” that allows the action figures to talk smack to each other

article topics :

Triple H, WWE, Zack Ryder, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading