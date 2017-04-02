– In an interview with The Sports Daily, former MLB umpire Larry Young spoke about being the referee for The Undertaker vs. King Kong Bundy at Wrestlemania XI.

He said: “We were on strike and (the WWE) asked me if I wanted to go on the road, but I really didn’t want to. They asked if I would do a few matches and if I wanted to do WrestleMania. That was a lot of fun.”

– Kane is currently advertised for the Middle East Film and Comic convention in Dubai this weekend. You can find tickets here.

– There is currently a Snapchat lens for Orlando which turns users into The Undertaker. WWE.com has a video of Xavier Woods and Bayley testing it out.