WWE News: New UpUpDownDown, John Cena Comments on Smackdown Beating Raw’s Viewership This Week

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Smackdown betting Raw’s viewership this week…

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in a new “UpUpDownDown”…

