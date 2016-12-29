wrestling / News
WWE News: New UpUpDownDown, John Cena Comments on Smackdown Beating Raw’s Viewership This Week
December 29, 2016 | Posted by
– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Smackdown betting Raw’s viewership this week…
7/29 my @WWE goal was for #SDLive to beat #RAW 12/29 WE DID! Next goal beat the best @AJStylesOrg at #RoyalRumble #TimeIsNowEra #recognize
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 29, 2016
– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in a new “UpUpDownDown”…