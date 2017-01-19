wrestling / News
WWE News: New US and IC Title Belts in the Works, Ryback Jokes That He’s in the Royal Rumble
January 19, 2017 | Posted by
– A new report claims that the championship belts for the Intercontinental and United States Championships are on the way. BeltTalk.com, which has been a reliable source of championship title information in the past, reports that the company has new championships being made for both secondary titles.
The new titled will not be copies of the WWE logo similar to the other championship titles and while there’s no information on when they’ll be introduced, they are being made overseas.
– Ryback took to Twitter and joked that he’s joining the Royal Rumble, posting:
I'm number 26 in the Royal Rumble this year. Shhhh https://t.co/nC6km4Z0iN
— The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 15, 2017