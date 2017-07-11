wrestling / News

WWE News: New Video of AJ Styles’ Title Win, Neville Working SD Show, Hype Bros. Say They’re on Same Page

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Neville, who has been working Raw live events as a rule, is advertised for the Smackdown-brand live event on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida. His opponent has not yet been named.

– WWE posted a video with alternate angles of AJ Styles winning the WWE United States Championship from Kevin Owens at the Madison Square Garden live event on Friday:

– The Hype Bros. appear to be cool with each other after Mojo Rawley eliminated Zack Ryder in the Independence Day Battle Royal on last week’s Smackdown. The two posted the following to Twitter and Instagram over the last couple of days:

