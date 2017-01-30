wrestling / News

WWE News: New WWE 24 Airs Tonight, Seth Rollins Takes a Shot at Triple H, Watch Triple H’s WM 32 Entrance

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
seth-rollins-raw-112116-1

– Tonight after Raw, a new edition of WWE 24 will air tonight on the WWE Network after Monday Night. The show will take a look back at WrestleMania 32…

– Stephanie McMahon revealed that she will address Seth Rollins face-to-face on tonight’s Raw, taking a shot at Triple H…

– WWE posted Triple H’s full entrance from last year’s WrestleMania 32 event.

