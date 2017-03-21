wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE 24 Trailer, Lana Shares Photo Shoot Pic, Another SummerSlam Pre-Sale Code
– PWInsider reports that a second code has been released for Summerslam’s online pre-sale. The pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 AM ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn; the code is BKWWE.
– Below is a trailer from WWE for new episodes of WWE 24, including episodes for Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Goldberg, WrestleMania Monday and more:
– Lana shared a picture on Instagram from an upcoming magazine photo shoot: