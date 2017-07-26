wrestling / News

WWE News: New WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Video, Naomi & Natalya Take feud to Twitter

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Naomi and Natalya took their feud to Twitter after last night’s Smackdown ended…

– Here is the second episode of the WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks looking at the animation process of the game. The game will be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

article topics :

Naomi, Natalya, WWE, WWE 2K18, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus


Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading