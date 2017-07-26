– Naomi and Natalya took their feud to Twitter after last night’s Smackdown ended…

The Women's Championship isn't your personal toy to SELFISHLY do what you please with. At #SummerSlam, I'll steal your glow & the title…✌️ https://t.co/nUHLC9bxBr — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 26, 2017

– Here is the second episode of the WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks looking at the animation process of the game. The game will be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.