– PWInsider reports that WWE has sent an email to several people offering them three months of the WWE Network for $9.99, likely in an attempt to buff up their numbers before the official report on subscriptions at the post-WrestleMania conference call next Monday.

– The site also notes that Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe are being locally advertised for the May 1st Raw taping in Sacramento, California.

– Pete Gas is set for a new interview at 95.0 The FOX FM in Stamford, Connecticut tomorrow to promote his new book Looking at the Lights: My Path from Fan to a Wrestling Heel.