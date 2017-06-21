– NFL player Amarlo Herrera spoke with Clayton News-Daily for a new interview discussing his participation in the recent WWE tryout. Herrera discusses the his experience at the tryout, saying that it was a whole new experience for him.

“The experience was something special,” Herrera said. “It was something different for me and something out of my comfort zone. We got coached by their training staff down at NXT and by some WWE legends and some that are in the Hall of Fame. I wouldn’t say that this could replace my passion for football. I’m not done playing football yet and I’m not a wrestler yet. But this can also be something that I could fall in love with just as much and make a career out of if I’m given the chance to.”

