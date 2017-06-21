wrestling / News
WWE News: NFL Player Discusses WWE Tryout, Fan Stops Traffic For Selfie With Rock
– NFL player Amarlo Herrera spoke with Clayton News-Daily for a new interview discussing his participation in the recent WWE tryout. Herrera discusses the his experience at the tryout, saying that it was a whole new experience for him.
“The experience was something special,” Herrera said. “It was something different for me and something out of my comfort zone. We got coached by their training staff down at NXT and by some WWE legends and some that are in the Hall of Fame. I wouldn’t say that this could replace my passion for football. I’m not done playing football yet and I’m not a wrestler yet. But this can also be something that I could fall in love with just as much and make a career out of if I’m given the chance to.”
– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, noting that a fan stopped him in traffic in order to get a selfie:
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy ?? I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. ???? #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld