WWE News: Nigel McGuinness at Raw, Xavier Woods Unboxes Google Home

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nigel McGuinness

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods doing an unboxing of Google Home:

– Michael Cole posted the following pic if Nigel McGuinness at Raw with himself, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips:

