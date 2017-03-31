wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki and Charlotte Get Personal in WM Interview, Charlotte at Toys R’ Us Signing, New Poll

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who they’re most looking forward to seeing get inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight. The results are:

Kurt Angle: 61%
“Ravishing” Rick Rude: 10%
Diamond Dallas Page: 9%
Beth Phoenix: 7%
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express: 6%
Theodore Long: 6%
Eric LeGrand: 1%

– Here is a video from WWE’s YouTube channel of Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella doing an interview on Radio Row for WrestleMania 33. The two talk about admiring each other, with Nikki saying that Brie has been wanting to see a match Nikki and Charlotte for Raw vs. Smackdown brand supremacy. Charlotte says that when she watched wrestling she idolized the star that she feels Nikki is:

– Speaking of Charlotte, Toys R’ Us posted the following video of her signing at one of their Orlando stores this week:

