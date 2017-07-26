wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella & Alexa Bliss Hang Out In Cabo, WWE Women’s Panel From SDCC

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is another video from the San Diego Comic Con, featuring Renee Young, he Bella Twins, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair…

– Nikki Bella & Alexa Bliss posted the following on Instagram, showing that they were hanging out together in Cabo (filming for Total Divas)…

Had an amazing time tonight in #Cabo with @thenikkibella ! So much amazing food, fun & drinks 😘 @acrebaja

A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

