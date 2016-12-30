wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Answers Fan Questions, Stock Down, Former WWE Announcers Meet

December 30, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Bella

– WWE’s stock closed at $18.45, down $0.15 (0.81%) from the previous close.

– Two former WWE announcers ranm into each other in New York City this week as Arda “Kyle Edwards” Ocal posted this picture with Craig DeGeorge on Twitter:

– Here is a new fan Q&A on the Bella Twins YouTube channel, with Nikki answering fan questions. She says she plans to do a Carmella roast video soon:

