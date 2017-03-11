– Nikki Bella commented on Twitter on working the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards later tonight. She will also be appearing on Extra as the official red carpet correspondent. You can check out her tweet below. Nikki’s boyfriend, John Cena, is hosting the event.

– WWE released the video for the complete Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon from WrestleMania 32. You can watch the full match below.