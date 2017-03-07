– John Cena will team with Nikki Bella for the first time ever on television to face James Ellsworth & Carmella on tonight’s Smackdown. Nikki posted the following on twitter…

En route Indianapolis! Can't believe I get to share the ring with this guy @JohnCena tonight in a match! Tune in! 😍💋💪🏽 N #SDLive #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/65e7TfZlGE — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 7, 2017

-Here is a new video, featuring NXT’s Billie Kay and Peyton Royce searching the WWE Performance Center for a place to hang their Breakout Star of the Year Award. They run into Ember Moon, who is not in the mood to deal with them…