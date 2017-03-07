wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Comments on Teaming With John Cena, new Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Video

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– John Cena will team with Nikki Bella for the first time ever on television to face James Ellsworth & Carmella on tonight’s Smackdown. Nikki posted the following on twitter…

-Here is a new video, featuring NXT’s Billie Kay and Peyton Royce searching the WWE Performance Center for a place to hang their Breakout Star of the Year Award. They run into Ember Moon, who is not in the mood to deal with them…

