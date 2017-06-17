– Greg Gagne, Larry Hennig and Baron Von Raschke were all seen in St. Louis this afternoon. They are expected to be part of a legends segment at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV tomorrow.

– In a video post on Youtube, Nikki Bella hinted at appearing in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at tomorrow’s Money in the Bank PPV. Of course she later clarified that she’ll be busy on Sunday, as she’ll be at the IHeartRadio Music Awards.

– Muscle and Fitness spoke with David Otunga about his love of acting, a short film he made with his son and the film Live to Tell. Otunga has been off of WWE TV for two months to work on the project. He will produce and star. Shooting has yet to begin in Atlanta. It was originally announced that he would be out for six weeks, but it’s obviously taking longer. The film follows a kid who is bullied and gets revenge with a school shooting, taking a teacher and student hostage. Otunga will play Lt. Lou Ortega.