wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Meets Sarah Michelle Gellar, Bayley Slips During WrestleMania Entrance
April 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Raw Women’s Champion Bayley responded to a fan on Twitter, about slipping on one of the inflatable tubes during her WrestleMania 33 entrance
@itsBayleyWWE even your inflatable tube people are huggers! pic.twitter.com/8LNcQ9NiMO
— Ryan Cooper (@TheLifeOfRyanC) April 5, 2017
Of course I slipped on my Wrestlemania entrance, what'd you guys expect https://t.co/KBsQaGcRkb
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 5, 2017
– Here is a picture, showing Nikki Bella meeting with Sarah Michelle Gellar