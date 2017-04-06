wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Meets Sarah Michelle Gellar, Bayley Slips During WrestleMania Entrance

April 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Raw Women’s Champion Bayley responded to a fan on Twitter, about slipping on one of the inflatable tubes during her WrestleMania 33 entrance

– Here is a picture, showing Nikki Bella meeting with Sarah Michelle Gellar

That time I hung with a real #diva @thenikkibella

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

