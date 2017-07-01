wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Praises Lana’s Weight-Lifting Skills in Vlog, Nitro Clip of Bret Hart Cutting Promo on Goldberg
– WWE released a classic WCW Nitro clip from the WWE Network featuring Bret Hart cutting a promo on Goldberg. You can check out the clip of the promo below.
– Nikki Bella released a new video on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, where she talks about a weight-lifting session she had with fellow WWE Superstar Lana. You can check out the video below.