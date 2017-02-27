wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Reveals Bruise From Natalya, Fans Polled On Women’s Divisions, WWE VP Of Talent Development Scouts In Asia

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Nikki Bella has posted a new video in which she and her mother take part in a barre class. Bella reveals a bruise she was given by Natalya.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand’s women’s division they prefer. 61% voted for Smackdown.

– Here is a video of WWE VP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman discussing scouting talent in Southeast Asia. WWE is currently planning a tournament for the first-ever WWE Asia Champion.

article topics :

Nikki Bella, WWE, Joseph Lee

