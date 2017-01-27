wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Abs, Darren Young Rehabs Injury

January 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nikki Bella SummerSlam

– Here is Nikki Bella, showing off her abs after a workout…

– Darren Young is already rehabbing him arm injury. Young hyperextended, dislocated and broke his elbow taking an apron bump in his January 16th WWE Main Event match. Young could miss up to six months, if not more, due to the injury.

