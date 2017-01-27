wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Abs, Darren Young Rehabs Injury
January 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Nikki Bella, showing off her abs after a workout…
– Darren Young is already rehabbing him arm injury. Young hyperextended, dislocated and broke his elbow taking an apron bump in his January 16th WWE Main Event match. Young could miss up to six months, if not more, due to the injury.
Fun little cool down after today's rehab/ training session. Grab a sand bag or a dumbbell and do 50. #fitnesschallenge 👍🏽😉 pic.twitter.com/6bG6NXqGVG
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 26, 2017