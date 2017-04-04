– Nikki Bella released a new video blog on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, where she shows off her high heel collection. You can check out that video below.

– The Make a Wish charity revealed on Twitter this week that WWE hosted 39 Make a Wish kids at WrestleMania 33. You can check out the tweet below.

– Seth Rollins posted the following on his Instagram after the return of Finn Balor on Raw. He also wrote, “Everything’s about to change. #kingslayer #rawaftermania.”