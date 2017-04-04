wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Shoe Collection, 39 Make a Wish kids Hosted at WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins Promises Everything Is About to Change
– Nikki Bella released a new video blog on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, where she shows off her high heel collection. You can check out that video below.
– The Make a Wish charity revealed on Twitter this week that WWE hosted 39 Make a Wish kids at WrestleMania 33. You can check out the tweet below.
.@WWE is hosting 39 wish kids at @WrestleMania! Learn how you can help grant #WWE wishes: https://t.co/itGw2SxOds. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vPi74ODGre
— Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) April 3, 2017
– Seth Rollins posted the following on his Instagram after the return of Finn Balor on Raw. He also wrote, “Everything’s about to change. #kingslayer #rawaftermania.”