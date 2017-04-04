wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Shoe Collection, 39 Make a Wish kids Hosted at WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins Promises Everything Is About to Change

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Nikki Bella released a new video blog on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, where she shows off her high heel collection. You can check out that video below.

– The Make a Wish charity revealed on Twitter this week that WWE hosted 39 Make a Wish kids at WrestleMania 33. You can check out the tweet below.

– Seth Rollins posted the following on his Instagram after the return of Finn Balor on Raw. He also wrote, “Everything’s about to change. #kingslayer #rawaftermania.”

Everything's about to change. #kingslayer #rawaftermania

A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on

article topics :

Finn Balor, Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading