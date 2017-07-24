wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Shows Off Wonder Woman Themed Gear, Baron Corbin Signing Set For Tomorrow
– On July 25th, Baron Corbin will be at the Colonial Honda Dealership located at 2100 Walthall Center Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia. He appears from 11:30Am to 1:30PM local time and will be signing autographs and taking photos.
– Here is Nikki Bella, showing off her Wonder Woman themed ring gear and discussing her hesitation in wearing it to an autograph signing…