wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Skateboards For First Time In A Decade, The Rock Posts Throwback Photo, NXT Stars React To Action Figures
– Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reacted to their new WWE action figures on Twitter. They wrote:
omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg.. *catches breathe*.. omgomgomgomg!
Dreams do come true, kids. pic.twitter.com/uHFc8volnz
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 21, 2017
Step 1: buy my figure
Step 2: beat up Johnny's figure pic.twitter.com/Qh5OU9mzdc
— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) July 21, 2017
– The Rock has posted a new throwback photo on Instagram. He wrote:
TBT. Senior year. "We are the champions, my friend.. and we'll keep on fighting 'til the end." We'll also continue the scientific research on why I'm only 17yrs old in this pic, but look 47. #KickinPubertysAss #FreedomHighPatriots #BethlehemPA #72OnTheField #1InYourHeart #WithADeadCaterpillarOnMyUpperLip 💀
– Nikki Bella posted video and photos online showing her skateboarding for the first time in ten years.