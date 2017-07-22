wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Skateboards For First Time In A Decade, The Rock Posts Throwback Photo, NXT Stars React To Action Figures

July 22, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reacted to their new WWE action figures on Twitter. They wrote:

– The Rock has posted a new throwback photo on Instagram. He wrote:

– Nikki Bella posted video and photos online showing her skateboarding for the first time in ten years.

My favorite little skater, Fox 💛 #sk8mafia #birdiebee

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Back to my roots 🙌🏽💋 #sk8mafia #skaterchick

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

@sk8mafia 4 Life 💛

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Learning how to ollie with my @sk8mafia coach @stephenlawyer 💸

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Nikki Bella, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Tommaso Ciampa, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading