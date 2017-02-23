wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Talks Booty Workouts, Stars in Germany For House Show, Stock Slips
February 23, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock closed at $21.36, down $0.28 (1.29%) from the previous close.
– A new video was posted to the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, with Nikki Bella discussing booty workouts and more with Emily Oberg:
– WWE posted a couple videos to Twitter featuring Enzo, Cass and Roman Reigns in Düsseldorf, Germany for WWE’s house show:
The realest guys in the room @WWEAaLLday21 and @BigCassWWE had one question for the @WWEUniverse in #WWEDusseldorf: HOW YOU DOIN'?! pic.twitter.com/Jms10ntVM7
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2017
What is the biggest perk of being a @WWE Superstar? @WWERomanReigns articulated it perfectly in #WWEDusseldorf… pic.twitter.com/txiDQWGfuE
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2017