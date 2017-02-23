wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Talks Booty Workouts, Stars in Germany For House Show, Stock Slips

February 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $21.36, down $0.28 (1.29%) from the previous close.

– A new video was posted to the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, with Nikki Bella discussing booty workouts and more with Emily Oberg:

– WWE posted a couple videos to Twitter featuring Enzo, Cass and Roman Reigns in Düsseldorf, Germany for WWE’s house show:

