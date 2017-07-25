– WWE’s stock closed at $21.74, down $0.03 (0.14%) from Monday’s closing price.

– Here is a clip from the latest episode of Table For 3, with Corey Graves discussing his move from in-ring competition to commentary:

"It's not something I have to prepare for. I just get to be me… and watch wrestling!" – @WWEGraves on being a #RAW commentator #TableFor3 pic.twitter.com/hcmAi5Km0f — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017

– Nikki Bella teased the possibility of a SummerSlam appearance in the latest Bella Twins video, which you can see below. Brie says something about rumors that Nikki may be at SummerSlam, with Nikki sayinng that there may be a surprise: