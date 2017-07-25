wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Teases SummerSlam Appearance, Stock Down, Table For 3 Clip

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $21.74, down $0.03 (0.14%) from Monday’s closing price.

– Here is a clip from the latest episode of Table For 3, with Corey Graves discussing his move from in-ring competition to commentary:

– Nikki Bella teased the possibility of a SummerSlam appearance in the latest Bella Twins video, which you can see below. Brie says something about rumors that Nikki may be at SummerSlam, with Nikki sayinng that there may be a surprise:

