WWE News: Nikki Bella Thanks Fans, Tyler Breeze’s WM Entrance Video, Synopsis For Total Divas Return
– E! has released the following official synopsis for the return of Total Divas on Wednesday:
“The Draft: The superstars are on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the WWE draft, which could affect their relationships and friendships; Nikki is determined to get cleared by WWE and asks Nattie to train with her in the ring.”
– Nikki Bella took to Twitter to thank fans for their support following her engagement to John Cena:
Thank you to all of our family, friends, & media outlets for all of your sweet tweets! @JohnCena & I are truly grateful for all the love!❤💍N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017
I have never been so happy in my entire life! ❤😊💍 My cheeks hurt from smiling so big! Lol N #FutureMrsCena
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of Tyler Breeze filming his own entrance during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: