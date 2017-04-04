wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Thanks Fans, Tyler Breeze’s WM Entrance Video, Synopsis For Total Divas Return

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– E! has released the following official synopsis for the return of Total Divas on Wednesday:

“The Draft: The superstars are on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the WWE draft, which could affect their relationships and friendships; Nikki is determined to get cleared by WWE and asks Nattie to train with her in the ring.”

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter to thank fans for their support following her engagement to John Cena:

– WWE posted the following video of Tyler Breeze filming his own entrance during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

