– E! has released the following official synopsis for the return of Total Divas on Wednesday:

“The Draft: The superstars are on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the WWE draft, which could affect their relationships and friendships; Nikki is determined to get cleared by WWE and asks Nattie to train with her in the ring.”

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter to thank fans for their support following her engagement to John Cena:

Thank you to all of our family, friends, & media outlets for all of your sweet tweets! @JohnCena & I are truly grateful for all the love!❤💍N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

I have never been so happy in my entire life! ❤😊💍 My cheeks hurt from smiling so big! Lol N #FutureMrsCena — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of Tyler Breeze filming his own entrance during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: