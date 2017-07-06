wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella to Celebrate YouTube Milestone, Lawler Talks Trump Tweet on FOX Business

July 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Nikki Bella posted to Twitter revealing that when the Bella Twins YouTube channel hits one million subscribers, she will release a special video with John Cena. As of this writing, the channel has 752,506 since starting in November:

– Here is video of Jerry Lawler appearing on FOX Business and discussing his retweet of the “CNN” WWE video that Donald Trump posted:

