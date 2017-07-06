– Nikki Bella posted to Twitter revealing that when the Bella Twins YouTube channel hits one million subscribers, she will release a special video with John Cena. As of this writing, the channel has 752,506 since starting in November:

250,000 subscribers away from a million on our @YouTube channel…. Hmmmm what to make John do when we do?! Lol 🤗😏N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 5, 2017

– Here is video of Jerry Lawler appearing on FOX Business and discussing his retweet of the “CNN” WWE video that Donald Trump posted: