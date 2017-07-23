wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Tweets Trish Stratus, Aleister Black Featured In Canvas 2 Canvas, The Rock Reveals New Movie Tomorrow
– The Rock wrote the following on Twitter:
Teamed w/ @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever. Drops TOMORROW!#ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/STwlCPsVUh
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017
– Nikki Bella recently responded to Trish Stratus on Twitter. Trish congratulated the WWE women’s roster on the new Mattel line.
How cool is that! That's amazing! Congrats @BellaTwins @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE @NatbyNature @AliciaFoxy @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/giWlVKBb2F
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 22, 2017
We need a Trish and @AmyDumas one for sure! 😘 N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 23, 2017
– WWE has released the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring Aleister Black.