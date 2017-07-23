wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Tweets Trish Stratus, Aleister Black Featured In Canvas 2 Canvas, The Rock Reveals New Movie Tomorrow

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The Rock wrote the following on Twitter:

– Nikki Bella recently responded to Trish Stratus on Twitter. Trish congratulated the WWE women’s roster on the new Mattel line.

– WWE has released the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring Aleister Black.

article topics :

Aleister Black, Canvas 2 Canvas, Nikki Bella, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Trish Stratus, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading