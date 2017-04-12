wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Is Excited to Have Charlotte on SD, Noelle Foley’s WrestleMania Vlog, Stock Down
April 12, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock closed at $21.63, down $0.20 (0.92%) from the previous closing price.
– Nikki Bella, who is taking time off as she heals up from her neck injuries, posted the following to Twitter in response to Charlotte Flair’s moving to Smackdown:
Wow @MsCharlotteWWE to #SDLive Hhhmmm even more motivating to get back! N #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/NaNSKTFwkm
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 12, 2017
– Here is the latest video from Noelle Foley, with live reactions and a vlog from WrestleMania 33: