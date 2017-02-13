– Triple H posed with new Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi backstage following her title win at Elimination Chamber:

– WWE appeared to set up an angle between Maryse and Nikki Bella that could lead to a match at WrestleMania. You can see video and a pic below from the segment after Nikki’s match with Natalya, where Nikki knocked Maryse down during a brawl with Nattie.

Recent reports have suggested that Nikki and Maryse might be on opposite sides of a mixed tag match with John Cena and Miz involved, and this would certainly seem to lend some credence to those reports.