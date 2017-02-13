wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki/Maryse Angle Set Up at Elimination Chamber, Triple H Backstage With Naomi After Title Win
– Triple H posed with new Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi backstage following her title win at Elimination Chamber:
.@NaomiWWE was a part of the original @WWENXT … and now she's brought HER glow to the #SDLive Women's Championship. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OpMStdWcpB
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
– WWE appeared to set up an angle between Maryse and Nikki Bella that could lead to a match at WrestleMania. You can see video and a pic below from the segment after Nikki’s match with Natalya, where Nikki knocked Maryse down during a brawl with Nattie.
Recent reports have suggested that Nikki and Maryse might be on opposite sides of a mixed tag match with John Cena and Miz involved, and this would certainly seem to lend some credence to those reports.
It's official: Nikki @BellaTwins and @NatbyNature could NOT be further from resolving their issues! @MaryseMizanin #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VQEYbncI5F
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017