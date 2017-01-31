wrestling / News

WWE News: No Emmalina Promo on Raw, WWE 24 Clip, Raw Twitter Poll

January 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– For the second time since October, there was no Emmalina vignette tonight on Raw. The promos have aired almost every week since October 3rd promising the female superstars return but she has yet to appear.

– Here is a clip from the WWE 24 special looking at WrestleMania 32 that aired on the Network, featuring Vince McMahon and Snoop Dogg:

– WWE’s latest Twitter poll regarding Raw scored a 62% positive score as of this writing:

