wrestling / News
WWE News: No Emmalina Promo on Raw, WWE 24 Clip, Raw Twitter Poll
January 31, 2017 | Posted by
– For the second time since October, there was no Emmalina vignette tonight on Raw. The promos have aired almost every week since October 3rd promising the female superstars return but she has yet to appear.
– Here is a clip from the WWE 24 special looking at WrestleMania 32 that aired on the Network, featuring Vince McMahon and Snoop Dogg:
Burning the midnight oil at @ATTStadium: "I was just mentioning how cool it was that @VinceMcMahon is coaching @SnoopDogg!" #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/oB40BLL0HF
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017
– WWE’s latest Twitter poll regarding Raw scored a 62% positive score as of this writing:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017