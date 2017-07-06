wrestling / News
WWE News: Noam Dar Promotes ICW Appearance, A Look at Strowman Taking Out Apollo Crews
July 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a video from the WWE UK Twitter account featuring Noam Dar as he promotes his one-night appearance with Insane Championship Wrestling for their July 29th show:
.@NoamDar will dazzle at #SHP4 on 29 July at @o2abc! Get your tickets to @InsaneChampWres now: https://t.co/gDWXEqWXBh pic.twitter.com/0JMR9wfs4X
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 6, 2017
– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video is below, looking at Braun Strowman destroying Apollo Crews including his counter of Crews’ moonsault by kicking him across the ring: