WWE News: Noam Dar Promotes ICW Appearance, A Look at Strowman Taking Out Apollo Crews

July 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a video from the WWE UK Twitter account featuring Noam Dar as he promotes his one-night appearance with Insane Championship Wrestling for their July 29th show:

– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video is below, looking at Braun Strowman destroying Apollo Crews including his counter of Crews’ moonsault by kicking him across the ring:

