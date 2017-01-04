– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s two-hour NXT special, featuring matches that were taped at the live event in Melbourne, Australia. The special airs tonight on the WWE Network.

* WWE NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage Match

* WWE NXT Women’s champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

* Bobby Roode & Elias Samson vs. Buddy Murphy & Tye Dillinger

* WWE NXT Tag Team champions DIY vs. TM-61

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Wesley Blake

* The Revival vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli

* Oney Lorcan vs. Patrick Clark

– On tonight’s edition of Total Divas, Paige is hiding an injury, and Eva Marie notifies the WWE about it.

– Former TNA star Thea Trinidad, aka Rosita, was backstage at Raw this week.

Credit: PWInsider