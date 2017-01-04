wrestling / News
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Lineup for Tonight’s NXT Special, Details on Tonight’s Total Divas, Rosita Backstage at Raw
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s two-hour NXT special, featuring matches that were taped at the live event in Melbourne, Australia. The special airs tonight on the WWE Network.
* WWE NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage Match
* WWE NXT Women’s champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce
* Bobby Roode & Elias Samson vs. Buddy Murphy & Tye Dillinger
* WWE NXT Tag Team champions DIY vs. TM-61
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Wesley Blake
* The Revival vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli
* Oney Lorcan vs. Patrick Clark
– On tonight’s edition of Total Divas, Paige is hiding an injury, and Eva Marie notifies the WWE about it.
– Former TNA star Thea Trinidad, aka Rosita, was backstage at Raw this week.
