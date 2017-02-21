wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Last Night’s Lesnar Interview, This Week’s Main event Matches, More Visitors at Raw

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The Brock Lesnsar interview that aired on Raw last night was taped earlier in the day.

– The following matches were taped last night for this week’s WWE Main Event.

* Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara
* TJ Perkins and Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese & Noam Dar

– John Morrison and Taya from Lucha Underground, as well as JTG, were in attendance at last night’s Raw.

Credit: PWInsider.com

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, RAW, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading