WWE News: Note on Last Night’s Lesnar Interview, This Week’s Main event Matches, More Visitors at Raw
February 21, 2017 | Posted by
– The Brock Lesnsar interview that aired on Raw last night was taped earlier in the day.
– The following matches were taped last night for this week’s WWE Main Event.
* Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara
* TJ Perkins and Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese & Noam Dar
– John Morrison and Taya from Lucha Underground, as well as JTG, were in attendance at last night’s Raw.
Credit: PWInsider.com