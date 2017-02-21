– The Brock Lesnsar interview that aired on Raw last night was taped earlier in the day.

– The following matches were taped last night for this week’s WWE Main Event.

* Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara

* TJ Perkins and Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese & Noam Dar

– John Morrison and Taya from Lucha Underground, as well as JTG, were in attendance at last night’s Raw.

