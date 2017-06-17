– PWInsider has some more details on the upcoming WWE debut of Mike Bennett and the return of Maria Kanellis. According to the latest report, there were originally plans for them to start last month, but those plans for their debut were pushed back to June.

– The report also mentions that is slated to return at next week’s edition of Smackdown Live. As previously reported, Rusev was medically cleared to return to the ring. He recently underwent shoulder surgery last March.