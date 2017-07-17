wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s Raw Dark match, Line Up For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event
July 17, 2017 | Posted by
– The WWE Smackdown brand has a live event tonight in Columbus, Georgia at the Columbus Civic Center tonight with the following advertised talent: John Cena, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jinder Mahal, Charlotte, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin.
– There are no dark matches advertised for Raw. The recent dark main events have featured Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins.