– The WWE Smackdown brand has a live event tonight in Columbus, Georgia at the Columbus Civic Center tonight with the following advertised talent: John Cena, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jinder Mahal, Charlotte, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin.

– There are no dark matches advertised for Raw. The recent dark main events have featured Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins.