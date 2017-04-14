wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On WWE Working On Settlement With Mauro Ranallo, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young Go Wakeboarding, Lana Promotes Smackdown Debut

April 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– There have been rumors that WWE is paying Mauro Ranallo to not talk about his problems with JBL. These are based on a report from Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It should be noted that a settlement between WWE and Ranallo has not been confirmed. Meltzer said that WWE is reportedly working on a settlement which would include a clause that prevents Ranallo from talking publicly about the issues. Ranallo is under contract until August 12. His current contract doesn’t give him permission to have unauthorized interviews.

– Here is a clip from Total Divas featuring Dean Ambrose and Renee Young going wakeboarding.

– Lana wrote the following on Twitter:

