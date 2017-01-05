– Wrestling Inc reports that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Joude in the dark match before the NXT tapings. Montez got the win after a standing Shooting Star Press.

– Make of this what you will, but Tyson Kidd has changed his Twitter handle from @KiddWWE to @TJWilson. Kidd has been out of action for almost two years now due to his neck injury. His Twitter bio now reads “survivor, one of the realest people you’ll ever meet, coffee lover, cat master extraordinaire.”