WWE News: NXT Referee Gets Standing Ovation, John Cena Works Out, First Look Of Kevin Owens DVD Airing Thursday
June 24, 2017
– John Cena has posted the latest “Hard Nocks South Life” video on Youtube, showing his workout routine.
– WWE Network will air a half-hour “First Look” at the “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD on Thursday at 5 PM ET. The DVD arrives on July 4.
– Kennadi Brink made her debut as an NXT referee last night at the TV tapings. She got a standing ovation when she when she came out.
#NXTFSLive @LadyKBrink & @MikeRomeWWE keeping us informed and fully regulated. Know the rules, people. pic.twitter.com/2bEl4LIcqK
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 24, 2017