wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Referee Gets Standing Ovation, John Cena Works Out, First Look Of Kevin Owens DVD Airing Thursday

June 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– John Cena has posted the latest “Hard Nocks South Life” video on Youtube, showing his workout routine.

– WWE Network will air a half-hour “First Look” at the “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD on Thursday at 5 PM ET. The DVD arrives on July 4.

– Kennadi Brink made her debut as an NXT referee last night at the TV tapings. She got a standing ovation when she when she came out.

article topics :

John Cena, Kennadi Brink, Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading