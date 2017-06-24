– John Cena has posted the latest “Hard Nocks South Life” video on Youtube, showing his workout routine.

– WWE Network will air a half-hour “First Look” at the “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD on Thursday at 5 PM ET. The DVD arrives on July 4.

– Kennadi Brink made her debut as an NXT referee last night at the TV tapings. She got a standing ovation when she when she came out.