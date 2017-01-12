– The second half of the Holy Foley reality series will be added to the WWE Network VOD section following the Royal Rumble.

– NXT is running both Indianapolis at the Egyptian Room and Tampa, Florida at University of Tampa tonight. Indianapolis will feature Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Asuka, DIY, Roderick Strong, Billie Kaye, Nikki Cross, The Authors of Pain, Tye Dillinger and Ember Moon.

– Shawn Michaels has been doing a lot of mainstream media to promote The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

