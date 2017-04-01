– Wrestlezone.com reports that NXT General Manager William Regal announced at today’s WrestleMania Axxess events that he is set to present the winners of tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando matches with new title belts.

– Below are some more more Axxess match results (via Wrestlezone):

* Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann defeated South Pacific Power Trip

* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins

* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak

* Toni Storm defeated Jimmy in a Progress Women’s Match

* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher

* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik

* Sarah Bridges defeated a new WWE PC recruit

* Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners to retain the WWE UK Title. After the bout, Pete Dunne came out and attacked Bate, then grabbed the mic and said he is taking the title from Bate at Axxess tomorrow.