WWE News: NXT Takeover Pre-Show Set, Heavy Machinery Return Teased

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has confirmed that a pre-show for NXT Takeover: Orlando will take place at 7:30 PM ET on April 1st ahead of the 8 PM start of the main show.

– WWE began teasing the re-debut of Heavy Machinery, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic, on Wednesday’s episode of NXT as you can see below:

