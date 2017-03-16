wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover Pre-Show Set, Heavy Machinery Return Teased
– WWE has confirmed that a pre-show for NXT Takeover: Orlando will take place at 7:30 PM ET on April 1st ahead of the 8 PM start of the main show.
– WWE began teasing the re-debut of Heavy Machinery, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic, on Wednesday’s episode of NXT as you can see below:
#HeavyMachinery is coming through… and it's 'bout time @WWEDozovic & @TuckerKnightWWE ATE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nikdwKskkh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2017