WWE News: NXT Takeover Theme Songs Set, Daniel Bryan Gives Garden Update

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Daniel Bryan appears in the following video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, giving an update on his garden:

– Triple H revealed on Twitter that Memphis May Fire, Ghost, NF and Starset will all have theme songs for NXT Takeover: San Antonio:

