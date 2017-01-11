wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover Theme Songs Set, Daniel Bryan Gives Garden Update
January 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan appears in the following video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, giving an update on his garden:
– Triple H revealed on Twitter that Memphis May Fire, Ghost, NF and Starset will all have theme songs for NXT Takeover: San Antonio:
LOUDer than everything else….#NXTTakeOver features themes by @thebandGHOST, @MemphisMayFire, @NFrealmusic, & @starsetonline #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/0U88Up0sD8
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 11, 2017