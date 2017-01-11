– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is planning to repackage several NXT talents including Blake and Murphy, Steve Cutler, Aliyah, Riddick Moss, Tino Sabbatelli, Dan Matha and TM-61. The TM-61 gimmick change won’t be likely to happen right away because Shane Thorne is injured.

– On that note, the site adds that Thorne will undergo knee surgery tomorrow due to an injury suffered at last week’s NXT tapings. He will be out of action for several months. TM-61 was planned to feud with The Revival but that will obviously have to change.

– WWE reportedly has plans to release a “RAW After Mania” highlight DVD. Not much is known about the release plans, though it will be titled “WrestleMania Monday is Raw.”