– The Raw brand runs a live event today in Dusseldorf, Germany at ISS Dome. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Show, New Day, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Rusev, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Lana are advertised for the show.

– NXT tapes TV tonight in Orlando, Florida at The Venue at UCF…