WWE News: NXT Tapings Not Sold Out, Mark Henry & Olympian at AfterSchool All-Stars Event
– Tickets for the NXT TV tapings on April 19th are still available after going on sale this morning. The tapings usually sell out within the first day, but Wrestling Inc reports that there about eighty tickets remaining.
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following pic of Mark Henry and Olympian Apolo Ohno at an AfterSchool All-Stars event in Columbus, Ohio on Friday night:
Tonight we're in Columbus, OH celebrating @ASASOhio with @TheMarkHenry and our friend @ApoloOhno! pic.twitter.com/usZCsM5RFs
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 3, 2017