wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Tickets on Sale, WWE Returning to Dublin in November
July 20, 2017
– Tickets for the September NXT touring events are now on sale…
Use pre-sale code NXTLIVE to get tickets for:#NXTRochester 9/7#NXTStCatharines 9/8#NXTToronto 9/9
RIGHT NOW at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR!
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 20, 2017
– WWE is returning to Dublin on November 2nd…
BREAKING: #WWELive also returns to the 3Arena in Dublin on 2 Nov! Tickets on sale Thursday 27 July from 9am: Ticketmaster.ie pic.twitter.com/3NYOcss6dQ
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 20, 2017