– WWE will hold its NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University tonight, which will include Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT title and Asuka vs. Nikki Cross for the NXT Women’s Title in a Last Woman Standing match.

– This week’s WWE Network pick of the week comes from Baron Corbin, hyping up his Money in the Bank win from this past Sunday.

– WWE and Combos have announecd a new campaign in which you could win event tickets, merchandise and more. If you buy Combos, take a photo of the receipt and upload to slamtowin.com, you can then check to see if you’ve won. You can also text WINWWE to 811811 to begin.